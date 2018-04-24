How to download all your Instagram data

If you want to save all of your Instagram data so you can move to another platform -- or just keep a copy of everything -- now you can. This comes as part of the company's compliance to Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy rules, which are designed to give users more control over their data.

Right now, the data download feature is mostly available on the web version, but it is rolling out to iOS and Android soon. Here's how to download your data through the web tool.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Go to instagram.com. Click on the gear icon next to your Edit Profile option and select Privacy and Security. Scroll down to Data Download. Click Request Download. Type in your email address if it doesn't automatically pop up, then click Next. Enter your password Request Download.

From there, Instagram will create a file with all the photos, videos and Stories you've shared and email you a link to the file so you can download it. This process can take up to 48 hours, so don't expect anything immediately.

Editor's note: Once mobile downloads are available, we will update this article.