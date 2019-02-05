How to delete a sent message in Facebook Messenger

Facebook is finally rolling out the ability to remove sent messages from Messenger worldwide. First announced in late 2018, the feature was only available in a few countries. As of Tuesday, everyone will have the option to delete a message, from your view, as well as an entire group.

You have to be quick, though; you have only 10 minutes after pressing send to delete the message. After that, the message will stay put.

Here's how the feature works:

Enlarge Image Facebook

Long-press on a message sent within the last 10 minutes.

Along the bottom of the screen will be a new Remove option; select it.

option; select it. A prompt will ask if you want to Remove for everyone or Remove for you . The latter option only removes the message in your view of the conversation, whereas Remove for everyone will remove the message from the conversation for all recipients.

or . The latter option only removes the message in your view of the conversation, whereas will remove the message from the conversation for all recipients. A placeholder message will let the recipients of the original message know you removed a message in place of where the message originally appeared.

The feature is also available when using Messenger via Facebook's website. Instead of long-pressing on a sent message, click on the three-dot icon next to the message, followed by Remove. A prompt will show up, asking if you want to remove for just you or everyone.

Update, Feb. 5: Added information about deleting messages via Facebook's web application.