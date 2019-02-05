How to delete a sent message in Facebook Messenger

Facebook is finally rolling out the ability to remove sent messages from Messenger worldwide. First announced in late 2018, the feature was only available in a few countries. As of Tuesday, everyone will have the option to delete a message, from your view, as well as an entire group.
You have to be quick, though; you have only 10 minutes after pressing send to delete the message. After that, the message will stay put.
Here's how the feature works:
- Long-press on a message sent within the last 10 minutes.
- Along the bottom of the screen will be a new Remove option; select it.
- A prompt will ask if you want to Remove for everyone or Remove for you. The latter option only removes the message in your view of the conversation, whereas Remove for everyone will remove the message from the conversation for all recipients.
- A placeholder message will let the recipients of the original message know you removed a message in place of where the message originally appeared.
The feature is also available when using Messenger via Facebook's website. Instead of long-pressing on a sent message, click on the three-dot icon next to the message, followed by Remove. A prompt will show up, asking if you want to remove for just you or everyone.
Update, Feb. 5: Added information about deleting messages via Facebook's web application.
