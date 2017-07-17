How to create multiple timers with Google Home

One of the Google Home's most natural environments is the kitchen, where it can walk you through recipes, suggest cocktails or wine pairings and, of course, let you set hands-free timers. But what if you need multiple timers? How do you tell which is which?

Here is everything you need to know about timers with Google Home.

How to set multiple timers with Google Home

As you might expect, setting a basic timer with Google Home is very straightforward. Just say something like:

"OK, Google, timer."

"OK, Google, create a new timer."

"OK, Google, set a timer."

"OK, Google, set a timer for [time]."

"OK, Google, how much time is left on my timer?"

"OK, Google, cancel the timer."

"OK, Google, pause the timer."

"OK, Google, restart the timer."

A while back, Google added the option to set multiple timers. If you tell Google Home to create a timer while a current timer is currently running, it will automatically create a separate timer. You can also specify by saying, "OK, Google, create a second timer for [time]."

More recently, Google made it possible to name your timers so that multiple timers are easier to manage. Just say, "OK, Google, create a coffee timer for [time]" or, "OK, Google, create a [time] timer for pizza." With multiple timers, you can say things like:

"OK, Google, how much time is left on the coffee timer?"

"OK, Google, what are my timers?"

"OK, Google, cancel the pizza timer."

After creating timers, you can manage them within the Google Home app on iOS and Android. To get to this menu, open the Google Home app and go to Devices > Settings > Alarms & timers. There, you can separately adjust the timer and alarm volume and view or cancel any existing timers. You cannot create new timers within the app or edit them in any way.