How to clean your gas cooktop without harsh chemicals

Marathon cooking sessions can leave your gas cooktop pretty gross. But cleaning a gas cooktop isn't as easy as just wiping down the surface. Here's how to safely and effectively clean your stovetop.
Supplies
- Paper towels or lint-free cleaning cloths
- A big bowl or bucket
- Dish soap
- Dish gloves
- A gentle scrubber
- A spray bottle of water
- A toothbrush
- Glass cleaner
Steps
- Make sure your cooktop is cool to the touch.
- Remove the grates that cover the burners. Check your cooktop manual to see if your grates are dishwasher safe; if so, clean them in there. Otherwise, wash them in hot, soapy water, rinse and let them dry completely.
- Newer gas cooktops have caps over the burners. Remove them, wash them in hot, soapy water, rinse and let them dry completely.
- Use a paper towel or cloth to wipe away any stray crumbs from the cooktop.
- If food is stuck around the burners' ignition, use a toothbrush to gently clear away any blockages.
- Squeeze a generous amount of dish soap into a big bowl or bucket, and fill it with hot water.
- Put on your dish gloves, dip your scrubber in the water and clean the cooktop surface. Make sure you're careful around the burners.
- Clean the burner knobs with the scrubber.
- Spray the surface down with clean water, and wipe it dry with a clean cloth or paper towel.
- Use a glass cleaner and paper towel or cloth to wipe down the control panel.
- After everything's dry, replace the burner caps and grates.
