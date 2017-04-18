How to check iPhone battery level from a Mac

If you are like me, then your iPhone is rarely out of reach. It's my work phone. It's my personal phone. It's my alarm clock. It's how I read the news, check the weather, watch the Cincinnati Reds and listen to music. For times when your iPhone is charging or just left in another room, however, there is a way you can check its remaining battery percentage from your Mac.

Because you can use your iPhone as a personal hotspot for your Mac, your Mac lets you check on its battery so you know how much longer your hotspot might be of service. Thankfully, you don't need to be tethered to your iPhone to check its remaining battery. In fact, you don't even need have Personal Hotspot enabled. You just need to be using the same iCloud account on both devices and have Bluetooth enabled.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

To check your iPhone's battery level from your Mac, hold down the Option key and click the Wi-Fi icon in your Mac's menu bar. Wait a beat for your iPhone to show up in the Personal Hotspot section. You can get a general idea of your iPhone's remaining battery by looking at the battery icon on your iPhone's line in the Wi-Fi menu (along with signal strength), but if you mouse over your iPhone's line, a small menu will appear that shows the exact percentage of battery you have left.

Before you get up from your Mac to check to see if your iPhone is fully charged, you can peek at its remaining battery while staying seated.

(Via 9to5Mac)