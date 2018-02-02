CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

How to check AirPod battery stats on Android phones

Use Apple's AirPods with an Android device and want to keep tabs on battery life? Check this out.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple's AirPods (£159.00 at Apple) may be built primarily for use with Apple's own hardware, but they're still Bluetooth headphones at the end of the day. Because of that, AirPods work with all sorts of devices.

If you're using AirPods with an Android phone or tablet, but wish you could monitor their battery level and that of the charging case just like iOS users can, you're in luck.

I stumbled upon the free AirBattery app in the Play Store a couple of days ago.

airbattery-screenshots

 Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

After installing the app, open the lid on your AirPods' charging case and a popup -- similar to the one you get on iPhone -- will show up on your Android device. Battery stats for the case and each AirPod will be displayed.

Now Playing: Watch this: A few things you might not know about Apple AirPods
2:22

Tap on the Settings cog (gear icon) to make a donation and unlock the Pro version, which removes ads and lets you customize the refresh frequency and amount of time between refreshes.

There are a couple caveats as to how battery life is reported -- primarily that an AirPod will need to be in the charging case in order for the case's battery life to be displayed.

Apple
Next Article: Uber has a tip limit? That's news to drivers