Google Home speakers come with a default voice that's pleasant, but still a bit robotic. Luckily, you don't have to settle for it.

You now have 10 voices to pick from, including one with a British accent and another with an Australian intonation.

Now playing: Watch this: The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

Here's how to change the voice for your Google Home speakers:

Open the Google Home app on Android or iOS.

From the home screen, tap the gear icon labeled Settings .

. Scroll down to More settings .

. Select the Assistant tab, then tap Assistant voice .

tab, then tap . Tap on the colored circles to hear a preview of each available voice.

When you've decided on one, just tap on the back arrow ( < ) at the top of the screen to save your preference.

Changing between these will also change the voice used in Assistant on your phone, which also means you can get to this same setting within Assistant.

Open the Assistant app on iOS or launch it on Android by long-pressing the home button. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner, then tap the Assistant tab. From there follow the instructions above to change the voice.

