How to preorder the Nintendo Switch

It's a tablet, a console and a portable multiplayer tabletop game system all-in-one... and it looks pretty darn awesome. The Nintendo Switch is the latest hot item to come from Nintendo. The transforming handheld game console follows the NES Classic and Super Mario Run in a line of products that have titillated gamers in recent months.

You're probably dying to get your hands on one. Well, hold up. Here's what you need to know about snagging the magically versatile $300 (£280, AU$470) gaming system.

Update, Friday, January 13, 12:58 p.m. PT: GameStop and Amazon are sold-out. Target and Best Buy also appear to be sold out. Walmart looks like it works...but the preorder button does nothing and returns an error message. We'll be updating this piece as the Switch is restocked or when new information is released, so stay tuned!

Where to get it

You won't be able to get your hands on a Switch until March. The official release date is March 3, 2017. It will come in grey or a more colorful option that comes with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con controllers.

As of right now, there are several places where you can preorder the Switch. Nintendo tweeted that a limited quantity of preorders will be available Friday, January 13 at 9 a.m. ET at the Nintendo Store in New York City.

What it will cost

The Switch unit will officially cost $300, AU$470 or £280. If Nintendo restricts production, as it did with the NES Classic, you may see the Switch's price jacked up hundreds of dollars by third-party sellers when it's finally released.

Nintendo says online gaming services will be free for a trial period after the console is released, but will become a subscription service in fall, 2017. The unit will come with a Switch console, two Joy-Con joysticks, two Joy-Con wrist straps, a Joy-Con Grip, the Nintendo Switch Dock, a HDMI cable and an AC adapter. (Confused? Here's more information about the new Joy-Con controllers.)

The Nintendo Pro controller will be sold separately for $70 (AU$95, £60). Additional Joy-Con controllers will be sold for $80 (AU$105, £65).

Games

Nintendo has partnered with a lot of companies, like Activision, EA, Capcom, Sega and Konami, in the hopes of providing a great selection of games for the Switch. The highly anticipated Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be a launch title. Super Mario Odyssey will release during the holiday season of 2017. There will also be a Mario Kart Deluxe 8.

Over 80 third-party games are currently in development, such as Dragon Quest Heroes 1 and 2, and Project Octopath Traveler. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, FIFA, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Fire Emblem Warriors are also coming to the Switch.

During the Nintendo Switch presentation, two new games were shown to highlight the HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers. 1, 2, Switch is a party game, while Arms is a boxing game. 1, 2, Switch releases on the same day as the console and Arms releases in spring 2017.

Want more? We can help: Here's everything we know about the Switch.