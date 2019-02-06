How to book an Uber or Lyft with Google Home

Need a ride? You can start booking an Uber or Lyft with your Google Home speaker.

Just give a command to your speaker or hub and your choices are sent to your phone. The best part? The built-in Google Assistant will search for the best ride-hailing options so you can get out the door faster while spending less.

Choosing a service

If you're not already loyal to any particular ride service, a Google Home can help you choose which service to go with. Start off with a command like, "Hey, Google, book a ride to [your destination]" or, "Hey, Google, get me a ride to [your destination]."

Google Assistant will reply by pushing a list of ride services in your area -- including Lyft and Uber -- to your phone. The list includes prices and wait times so you can pick the fastest and most affordable.

Here's a full list of ride services that are compatible with Google Assistant:

BiTaksi



BlaBlaCar



Cabify



Career



Chauffeur Prive



Gett



Gojek



Grab



JapanTaxi



Juno



Lyft



Meru Cabs



Mytaxi



Ola Cabs



Taxibeat



Taxify



Taxis99



Uber



Remember, Google Assistant won't be able to help you if you don't have ride services in your area. If you know for sure you have service in your area and Google Assistant isn't giving you options, try again. It can be a little glitchy.

Riding with a service you trust

If you know the exact ride service you want, Google Assistant can still help to save you money. Say something like, "Hey, Google, get me a Lyft ride to (your destination]" or, "Hey, Google, book me an Uber."

Booking options with price comparisons will appear on your phone. For example, if you want a ride from Lyft, options for Lyft Shared and regular Lyft will pop up on your phone or the screen of your Home Hub ( ). If you have the ride-hailing app on your phone, it will automatically open.

Finish the booking and your ride will be on its way.

Booking with a Google Home Hub

If you ask your Home Hub to book a ride you'll see current traffic and estimated prices for available ride services on its display. Just like the Home speaker, it will send info about prices and wait times to your phone.

After that, you have to open Google Maps on your phone and toggle to the ride services tab to complete the booking.

