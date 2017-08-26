Ethan Miller / Getty Images

You don't have to travel to Vegas or rely on friends to bet big on the McGregor-Mayweather fight this Saturday. Instead, you can place bets online. But if you want to place a wager on Saturday's fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, don't just head to any site -- I suggest you place your bet with one of the bigger, more reputable online betting sites.

Here are the best betting sites and some tips on interpreting the odds.

What are the big betting sites?

For the US, the big three are Bovada, BetOnline and 5Dimes. In the UK, Bet365, PaddyPower and Betway are three of the most popular sites. These sites have been around for years with a long track record of being on the level. You'll need to create an account and deposit funds before placing your first bet.

Are there apps for betting?

You won't find mobile apps in the US that will let you place a bet but you will in the UK, where there are fewer restrictions on online gambling. There are iOS apps, for example, for Bet365, PaddyPower and Betway in the UK. In the US, you can place bets on the mobile version of a gambling site.

What do the odds mean?

There is a lot more to sports betting than just picking a winner. Because Mayweather (a professional boxer who has never lost a boxing match) is the heavy favorite against McGregor (an MMA fighter making his professional boxing debut), you will win less than the amount you wager if you bet on Mayweather to win. Conversely, you can hit a payday by betting on the underdog.

Right now, Mayweather is a -400 favorite and McGregor is a +300 underdog on Bovada. Those lines mean you need to bet $400 to win $100 for a Mayweather victory and bet $100 to win $300 for a McGregor victory.

There are plenty of other ways -- prop bets -- to wager on the fight, starting with which fighter will have more people with him when he walks from the dressing room to the ring (Mayweather -230, McGregor +160) and who will take longer to make the trek (Mayweather -155, McGregor +110).

You can make a prop bet on the method of victory, such as McGregor by knockout (+400) or Mayweather by decision (+1,600). Think this unusual matchup will end in an unlikely tie? You can bet on a draw (+3,300).

Other questions you can answer with a prop bet:

Will McGregor momentarily forget the rules of boxing and throw an MMA-style kick during the match? (Yes +700, No -2,000)



Will either fighter get hit so hard that he'll lose his mouthpiece? (Yes +300, No -500)



Who will bleed first? (Mayweather +275, McGregor -450)



How many pay-per-view buys will there be? (Over 4.99 million -200, Under 4.99 million +140)



Will there be a rematch next year? (Yes +2,000, No -10,000)



If you are going to bet on the fight, then you'll either want to buy a ticket and get yourself to Vegas, or stay home and livestream the fight.