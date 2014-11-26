How to add more camera modes on Galaxy S5 and Note 4

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Whether you enjoy taking photos all year long, or you're getting ready to take a bunch at festive seasonal gatherings, both the Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy S5 are excellent options with their 16-megapixel cameras. As a bonus, these devices offer camera modes to get just the right shot.

Camera modes -- such as Animated photo, Sports or Panorama -- offer more control over the performance of your device's ability to take photos. While some camera modes come installed by default, Samsung offers extras through the Galaxy Apps store. Here's how to add more of them to your Note 4 or S5:

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Step 1: Open the Camera app and tap on the Mode button.

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Step 2: Scroll through the list until you reach the end, where you will find a tile named Download. Tap this and you'll enter the Galaxy Apps store.

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Step 3: You'll be presented with a list of available camera modes. These are all offered by Samsung and can be downloaded for free by tapping on each one and pressing "Install."

Now you can help your camera take the best shot for the current conditions, whether it's a beautiful landscape (Panorama and Surround shot modes) or a delicious spread on the table (Food mode).