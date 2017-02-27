Liven up your Slack team with custom emoji reactions

For those who use Slack, the group chat service used by companies and groups of friends alike, you know emoji reactions to comments are commonplace.

Slack offers a healthy dose of reactions by default, but did you know you can create and upload your own reactions to your team? It's easy, and only takes a few minutes.

As long as you're not a Guest of a team, you can add custom reactions. Team admins can limit who can or cannot add custom reactions, so if you run into issues you need to contact the admin of your Slack team.

Where to find reactions

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Slackmojis is full of free reactions created by other users. Visit the site in your browser of choice, right click on an image and save it to your desktop (or some other place you will remember).

If you'd rather create your own, Slack will only accept images or GIFs 128x128 or smaller.

Add to your team

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Once you have reactions to add, visit your Slack team in your browser. Open the menu and click on Customize and select the Emoji tab. Alternatively, you can click on this link to go directly to the proper page.

Enter a name for your new reaction. Don't worry about adding ":" to either side of the name, Slack automatically adds those for you. Click on Choose File, navigate to where you saved the reaction and select the file. Finally, click on Save New Emoji to upload it.

Below the upload section you can preview, edit and manage all custom emoji reactions uploaded by you and the rest of your team.

Put it to use!

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Immediately after uploading a custom reaction, you can begin using it. Of course, you can click on the button and search for it, or you can type the name into the text box, starting with a colon.