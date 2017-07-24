How to add a bidet to your bathroom (without a remodel)

BidetKing

If you have a small bathroom, or just don't have the budget to renovate, getting a bidet can seem out of reach. Not all bidets are free-standing units that rival the size of your toilet, though. Some attach to your toilet, not only saving time, but space and money as well. Here's what you need to know.

Bidets options

There are three main types of add-on bidets. Some are toilet seats with sprayers that replace the seat already on your toilet, like the Alpha One or the SmartBidet Electric Bidet Seat. Others attach to the underside of your toilet seat like the Neo Toilet Seat Bidet and the Bio Bidet. There are also wand-type handheld bidet options like the 360° Premium Handheld Bidet or the Premium Diaper and Bidet Sprayer Set.

Add-on bidets can cost around $30 to around $300 (which converts to around £23 to £230 and AU$38 to AU$379), with the seat option being the most expensive. Toilet seat bidets tend to have more features than the other types of add-on bidets. For example, some have remote controls, massaging jets, jets designed to clean the genitals as wells as the posterior, water heaters and multiple spraying options.

The clip-on variety are typically very simple, but they are also less expensive than toilet seat bidets.

Handheld sprayers are a good option for those with babies since it can double as a cloth diaper rinser. They can also be used to clean the inside of the toilet bowl.

How do they work?

These types of bidets connect to the water supply going from the floor to your toilet tank. All you need to do is turn off the water supply, unscrew the hose going to the toilet, screw on a t-valve and hook the bidet into the t-valve. For most people, this is a simple procedure and won't take longer than 10 minutes or so.

What to look for

There are fancy electronic bidets and basic ones that just shoot water when a lever is squeezed.

Here are some features to look for when buying an add-on bidet:

Nozzles that retract when you're not using them on seat- and attachment-style bidets



The ability to adjust the water pressure



A warmer that can heat the water



Splash guards that protect the nozzles from being contaminated while not in use



An included t-valve and a water supply hose so you don't need to purchase them separately



Now that you know your options, there's no reason not to feel fresh and clean after doing your business. These add-on bidets are simple to install and come with many of the same features of a built-in bidet without taking up extra space.