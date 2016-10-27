At first, it sounds ludicrous that Apple would trash the function bar -- that top bar of your keyboard that includes Escape, F-Keys and media controls.
Until you see what took its place.
The Touch Bar is actually a pencil-thin screen above the keyboard of the new MacBook Pro that changes based on what you're doing. Here's what you need to know.
It changes based on the app you're using
If you're on your desktop, you'll see the row of function keys. But as soon as you switch to a Touch Bar-compatible app, new "keys" will appear. Here are some apps that already work with Touch Bar:
- Messages (emojis!)
- Photoshop
- Quicktime
- Garage Band
- Preview
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- Outlook
- Skype for Business
- Affinity Designer
- Pixelmator
- Sketch
- Davinci Resolve
- FaceTime
- Safari
- Algoriddm
Don't worry -- the Escape key is still there
When these photos leaked, guts across the world wrenched at the thought of losing the beloved escape key. But it looks like it's not going anywhere, after all.
While the Touch Bar changes based on what app you're using, the basic function keys are always a swipe away. So, for example, if you're using a Touch Bar-ready app like Safari and you need to access the escape key, just swipe from right to left, and they'll reappear.
Whew.
Apple
-
reading•How the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar works
-
Mar 10•Torn between the iPhone X and Galaxy S9? Here's how to choose
-
Mar 9•Apple may be working on a crumb-resistant MacBook keyboard
-
Mar 8•How to force restart a stuck iPhone X
-
Mar 8•Apple has ideas for water-resistant Lightning connectors
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.