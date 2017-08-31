Getty Images

While thousands are reeling from the epic flooding from Hurricane Harvey, there are ways the victims can help themselves if they have access to a phone or laptop.

They can go online to FEMA's Hurricane Harvey page for the latest updates, including a list of emergency phone numbers, key safety tips and learning more about the National Flood Insurance Program.

With FEMA saying an estimated 450,000 people are possibly eligible for federal flood assistance, those affected can also go to DisasterAssistance.gov where they can apply online to seek help.

At least 17 people have died after hurricane has dumped more than 50 inches of rain mostly in southeast Texas, the heaviest tropical downpour in US history, authorities say. The floodwaters have also displaced thousands of residents.

In response, home rental service Airbnb has created an urgent accommodations site letting homeowners open up their doors to evacuees and where victims can try to find shelter. The service fees are waived for those affected who check in by Sept. 25.

The American Red Cross is encouraging evacuees to list themselves and their families as safe by clicking here. Victims can also find a list of open shelters. If the site is down due to high volume, they can call 1-877-500-8645.

There's also the United Way storm recovery site, featuring a link to download a After the Storm guide to help start the recovery process and its 211 helpline.

And for those wanting to talk to a mental health counselor can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5950 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746.

If you know of any other resources to help victims, please leave them in the comments section.