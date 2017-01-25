Dong Ngo/CNET

If you use Microsoft Windows, you likely can relate to my colleague Sean Hollister who recently documented at length the number of times that the automatic Windows Update feature has caused him pain.

But you can avoid that completely. The best way to make sure a Windows Update won't take place at an inappropriate time is to take matters in your own hands and launch Windows Update manually. It's easy -- here's how it works with Windows 10:

Click the Start Button, then click Settings (the cogwheel symbol) Click on the button that reads Update & Security (Windows update, recovery, backup) On the Windows Update tab, click on Check for updates

(Alternatively, you can also search for "Check for updates" in the Windows Search field and press Enter. Or you can create a desktop shortcut by right-clicking on an empty space on the desktop, select New and click on Shortcut, then use ms-settings:windowsupdate as the location of the item the shortcut points to.)

Now just wait for the updates (if any) to be downloaded and installed. Many times that's all you need to do. On other occasions, at the end of the update process, Windows will ask to restart. You can wait until you know you have a few minutes to spare, then restart the computer.

If you do this once a week or a few times a month, you'll never be caught off guard by a new update. And each time new updates are available, the update process is quick, since you install only one or two updates at a time, not a whole bunch of them.