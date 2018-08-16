Here's how to know if your Vitamix has been recalled

Sometimes, smoothies can be healthy and dangerous. In 2016, around 8 million food processors were subject to a voluntary recall from Cuisinart after blades started ending up in food. As of Aug. 9, it became Vitamix's turn. The company is recalling more than 110,000 blending cups that can separate from the blade's base, causing accidental lacerations to users. In fact, 11 people have already reported injuries to the company.

Products that are affected

As of the publishing of this article, only the Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers are being recalled. This accounts for over 105,000 containers in the US and Canada that were sold through Costco, Williams-Sonoma and online at vitamix.com from April 2017 through July 2018.

Vitamix

Here's what to look for, according to the US Product Consumer Safety Commission:

The date will be laser etched on the blade inside the cup blade base.



Cups with a green or orange dot have already been repaired.



The affected cups are clear with a black blade base.



The travel blenders were sold by themselves and with Vitamix Venturist Model 1200 blenders.



What to do

Vitamix is offering to send customers a free repair kit. To get yours you'll need to contact their customer service department at 888-847-8842 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT., Monday through Friday. You can also fill out a form on their contact page.

