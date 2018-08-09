Fortnite is finally here for Android users. The announcement came alongside Samsung's unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Home.
The release of Fortnite is currently in beta, and available only for Galaxy users for a short time. How long exactly? That hasn't been announced. You can sign up for a beta invite to Fortnite on Android by following the instructions here, but before doing so, it's a good idea to make sure the app will even work on your Android phone or tablet. Thankfully, Epic Games has posted such a list. Here it is, in its entirety, directly from Epic's FAQ page.
If you do have a device that's fast enough to run the most popular game on the planet, you can find instructions on how to install it here.
The Android beta currently works on these devices.
- Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4
- Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
- Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V
- Essential: PH-1
- Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10
- LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+
- Nokia: 8
- OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6
- Razer: Phone
- Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2
- ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11
Currently unsupported, working on fixes in the near term:
- HTC: 10, U Ultra, U11 / U11+, U12+
- Lenovo: Moto Z / Z Droid, Moto Z2 Force
- Sony: Xperia: XZ/ XZs, XZ1, XZ2
If your phone is not on this list, it might still work assuming if you have the following specs:
- OS: 64 bit Android, 5.0 or higher
- RAM: 3GB or higher
- GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher
So there you have it. Fortnite, it appears, will more or less be limited to higher-end devices that are capable of handling the game's fast-paced action.
Discuss: Here's every Android device compatible with Fortnite
