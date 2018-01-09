Google Lens was first revealed alongside Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones as a tool to help users identify real-world objects. The feature is only available to Pixel users and has expanded outside of the Photos app, where it was initially launched.

What does it do?

Google Lens uses the camera on a Pixel phone to scan various items, text, and documents and reveal pertinent information about what it sees. Some examples of how you can use it include:

Identify the type of flower in a photo



Provide details about a movie based on a poster



Show reviews and ratings for a business based on the storefront.



Scan a flyer or document and identify an email address, phone numbers, etc.



In short: Lens will scan photos you've snapped or saved and provide additional information about what is in the photo.

Exclusive to Pixel

Right now, the only devices with access to Google Lens are Google's Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It will come to other Android devices down the road, but right now, if you want to use Lens you need to be a Pixel user.

How to use it

The Lens app isn't an app at all. In fact, it's built directly into Google Photos and Google Assistant. As Google continues to push out Lens, you'll eventually see a Lens icon in the Photos and Assistant apps.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

When viewing a photo in the Photos app, tap the Google Lens icon and a bunch of dots will dance around the screen as Assistant analyzes whats in the photo. A few seconds later, Assistant will present a few options or a guess of what's in the picture.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Using Google Lens directly from Assistant is just as easy. Launch Assistant, then tap the Lens button. You then need to tap on what it is you're trying to identify or use Lens on.

Update, Jan. 9: This story was originally published on Oct. 4, 2017, and has since been updated to include new features.