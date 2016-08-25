There are two games hiding in Google Search

Now Playing: Watch this: Nine tricks you can do with Google search

You can add two more tricks to Google's search repertoire.

Starting Thursday, users can play solitaire or tic-tac-toe directly within Google search on a desktop or mobile device.

Google is known for using keywords and phrases in its search results to trigger funny animations or interactions. For example, searching for "flip a coin" will help you make a tough decision. Or searching for "askew" will throw everything, well, askew.

As with the other tricks, you just need to search for the specific terms using Google. In this case, that's "solitaire" or "tic-tac-toe." Tic-tac-toe will let you adjust difficulty and take turns playing a friend (by passing the phone).

Solitaire will take over your entire screen, helping you waste time while waiting in line at the grocery store.

If this isn't a throwback to the early days of Windows and trying to pretend like you're working, then I don't know what is.

If you're interested in discovering more hidden search terms, be sure to check out our complete list of "OK, Google" commands.