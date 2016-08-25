CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

There are two games hiding in Google Search

Fans of solitaire and tic-tac-toe, rejoice! You're a Google search away from getting your game on!

Now Playing: Watch this: Nine tricks you can do with Google search
1:53

You can add two more tricks to Google's search repertoire.

Starting Thursday, users can play solitaire or tic-tac-toe directly within Google search on a desktop or mobile device.

Google is known for using keywords and phrases in its search results to trigger funny animations or interactions. For example, searching for "flip a coin" will help you make a tough decision. Or searching for "askew" will throw everything, well, askew.

tictactoe.gifEnlarge Image
Google

As with the other tricks, you just need to search for the specific terms using Google. In this case, that's "solitaire" or "tic-tac-toe." Tic-tac-toe will let you adjust difficulty and take turns playing a friend (by passing the phone).

solitaire.jpgEnlarge Image
Google

Solitaire will take over your entire screen, helping you waste time while waiting in line at the grocery store.

If this isn't a throwback to the early days of Windows and trying to pretend like you're working, then I don't know what is.

If you're interested in discovering more hidden search terms, be sure to check out our complete list of "OK, Google" commands.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real