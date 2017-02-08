16 Google Home services for a better home with more pizza

Last month, Google introduced Actions for Google Home, third-party integrations that work a lot like skills for Alexa. Since then, the list of services available has grown, giving users access to additional news sources, food or book recommendations and much more.

Unlike Alexa skills, third-party services for Google Home just work. To use them, you only need to know the invocation, which can be found in the Google Home app under More settings > Services. We've included some examples below, too.

Here are 16 of the best Google Home services you should already be using.

Food ordering and recipes

Whether it's ordering a meal or asking for recipe recommendations, smart speakers have naturally become kitchen companions. Google Home is no exception.

You can order Dominos with Google Home simply by saying, "OK Google, let me talk to Dominos," or "OK Google, talk to Dominos and get my Easy Order." You can also track an order you've placed by saying, "OK Google, talk to Dominos and track my order."

With the Food Network service, you can ask for recipes by specific chefs, what shows are coming on tonight or even to get the recipe for what's currently on TV. Just say, "OK Google, ask Food Network to send me the recipes on TV right now," and if there is a recipe on the show playing for your time zone, it will be sent straight to your inbox.

My Wine Guide will give you wine pairings for your favorite foods. Just ask to talk to My Wine Guide and the service will walk you through pairings for the meal you're preparing.

Tender can suggest cocktails for you, walk you through making a drink or even tell you what's in a certain cocktail. For suggestions, say, "OK Google, ask Tender for drinks like a mojito." Another similar service is called The Bartender.

Health

The WebMD service is exactly what you would expect, a voice-controlled version of the website. You can ask about conditions, specific drugs or side effects.

Your dog's health is important, too, and Dr. Doggy can tell you if the treat you want to give your dog is safe or not. Say, "OK Google, ask Dr. Doggy if it's safe for my dog to eat apples."

Movies and books

If you're looking for something to watch, And Chill can give you recommendations based on another movie you like and why you like it, such as the twist at the end or the suspense.

The itcher service recommends movies, as well, but it can also recommend books. Link your Google and itcher accounts to get even more personalized, community-based recommendations.

Games

To start up a game of blackjack, just say, "OK Google, let me talk to 21 Blackjack ." You will be dealt a hand and you can choose to hit or stand. The game keeps a record of your wins and losses. You can also ask for advice and for the official rules.

You will be dealt a hand and you can choose to hit or stand. The game keeps a record of your wins and losses. You can also ask for advice and for the official rules.

Akinator the genie is the classic guessing game. You choose a character and Akinator asks you a series of questions until it can guess your character. It's not often you can stump the genie.

The Magic Door is a choose-your-own-adventure story game that's filled with hidden items and riddles. To start, just say "OK Google, open the magic door."

Bots that can hold a conversation

Clever Girl is an artificially intelligent conversational bot based on Cleverbot. Start a conversation by saying "OK Google, talk to Clever Girl." Then you can carry on a conversation as long as you'd like.

If you'd rather talk with real people, Random Conversations allows you to talk with random Google Home users. You record short messages which are then transcribed and read back to whomever the recipient is. You can carry on a conversation with the same person -- or multiple people (separately) -- sort of like digital pen pals.

And other random services

To hear about the newest products for the day, ask to talk to Product Hunt. It will give you the top three products by default, and more products if you ask.

AutoVoice allows users to create their own commands for Google Home. It requires the AutoVoice and Tasker Android apps, as well as a fair amount of setup. But once it's up and running, the sky is the limit.

Cool Events pulls events from TicketMaster, MeetUps, SeatGeek and EventBrite. Just ask for Cool Events and specify your location. Tell it which source you'd like to hear about events from and it will list all nearby events.

