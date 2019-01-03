Golden Globes 2019: Nominees, start time, how to watch and more

Sure, the Academy Awards are more prestigious, but the Golden Globes have booze. And they hand out awards for TV shows in addition to movies. I'd argue the Golden Globes make for better television than the Oscars -- for the simple fact that acceptance speeches are only improved when the winners are operating with a champagne buzz.
The 2019 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday from the Beverly Hilton. Here's what you need to know.
Who's hosting?
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh will host.
Who are the nominees?
Here's the full list of nominees, and here are the biggies:
Best motion picture, drama
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star is Born
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
- Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
- Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
- John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron, Tully
- Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best supporting actress, any motion picture
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best supporting actor, any motion picture
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best director, motion picture
- Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
- Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
- Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best television series, drama
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Best actor in a television series, drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Stephan James, Homecoming
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best actress in a television series, drama
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Keri Russell, The Americans
Best television series, musical or comedy
- Barry
- The Good Place
- Kidding
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie, Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Sasha Baron Cohen, Who is America?
- Jim Carrey, Kidding
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
When do the Golden Globes start?
The awards show will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT (see what time that is where you are here).
How to watch the Golden Globes online
US viewers can watch a livestream of the show on NBC.com or the NBC app, but you'll need to prove you're a pay TV subscriber. Cord-cutters can use one of the big five streaming services or FuboTV to stream the show, if you live in the right market -- some markets offer only on-demand content and not a live feed of your local networks. Each of the streaming services offers a free, seven-day trial so you could sign up and watch the Golden Globes for free, then cancel straight away.
You can also watch red-carpet coverage, starting two hours before the event, at the Golden Globes Facebook page. Australian viewers can watch the awards on Fox 8. It's not available on UK TV.
Sling TV
Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, but you'll need to check if you can watch a live, local feed in your area.
DirectTV Now
DirectTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live, local feeds in your zip code.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your zip code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes NBC. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed where you live.
FuboTV
FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers NBC. It costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month. See what live, local networks it offers in your area.
