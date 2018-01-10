Get rid of sad memories by filtering your Facebook flashbacks

Facebook On This Day flashbacks are a great reminder of fun times gone by, but they can also be a shot to the heart. If you've had loved ones pass on, friendships die or relationships that are hard to look back on, flashbacks may be more painful than fun. The good new is you can filter the On This Day app to only remind you of the good times.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Filtering flashbacks on the app

Choosing exactly what you see on On This Day is pretty simple using the Facebook app.

Tap the Menu icon in the upper right corner (it looks like three parallel lines)

Scroll down to Apps and tap on On This Day

Tap on the Gear icon and choose Preferences



From there, choose people and dates you want to filter out. For example, the the anniversary of a failed relationship may be top on your filter list, as well as any mention of your ex.

Filtering on the desktop version

Filtering your flashbacks on the desktop version of Facebook is a little different than with the app version.

Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

On the Timeline page, type On This Day into the search bar

Click on Visit

Choose Preferences in the upper right corner

Choose people and dates you want to filter and save

