Google Home is great for controlling your smart home and helping out in the kitchen. But smart speakers are just as much for play as they are for work.

Whether you're bored with everything on Netflix or you're having guests over, here are 43 games you can play with Google Home.

Guessing games

Guess my age is exactly what it sounds like. Google Home will attempt to guess your age based on your answers to a few questions.

With Guess the Founder , it's your job to correctly answer questions about founders and their companies.

Mystery Sounds plays everyday sounds out of context to see if you can guess them. The faster you guess correctly, the higher your score will be.

Adventure games

6 Swords is a voice-based RPG where you can build a team of up to six companions to explore castles, cities and dungeons. It's based on the first edition of Dungeons and Dragons.

In Crazy House , you "explore rooms filled with unique items."

Crazy Portals is an adventure game that takes you through strange cities.

Earplay is a choose-your-own-adventure game where you play a secret agent in a radio drama. This Assistant app requires linking your Earplay account and content might not be suitable for all ages.

The Magic Door is also a choose-your-own-adventure game with several stories to choose from. Find hidden items and solve puzzles and riddles as you navigate a forest, garden and an ancient temple.

In The Pilgrim and The Guardian you play either the guardian at the gate to a temple at the end of the forest, or the pilgrim, who wants to enter the temple. Only the guardian knows the password, which changes each time, and the pilgrim must guess the password.

With Sub War, you command a submarine that's capturing the Acton Straits. You must face off against up to a dozen other submarines with limited ammunition. Each shot also gives the enemies a clue about your location.

Classic games

21 Blackjack is the standard Blackjack we all know and love. Get as close to 21 without busting to beat the dealer.

Akinator the Genie will try to guess any character you can think of by asking a series of questions. You must try to stump the Akinator.

Settle disputes or peek into your future, if you will, with the Crystal Ball . The Crystal Ball will give you yes or no answers to your questions.

You can play Classic Hangman with Google Home. Figure out the hidden word by guessing letters. Guess too many incorrect letters and you lose.

Magic 8 Ball , like the Crystal Ball, will give you randomized answers to your questions. Settle a dispute, make a difficult decision or just have some fun.

Playing Tic Tac Toe with Google Home adds an interesting twist to the typically visual game. You must visualize the board (or write it down as you go).

Party games

Absurd is the Word will give you an absurd prompt and two possible items as answers. After everyone has chosen their answer, the most chosen answer wins the round.

Ding Dong Coconut is a memory game where you must associate words with sounds. Each round, a new sound and word association is made. See how many rounds you can last.

With Mad Libs , you fill in the blanks with random words to try to make the funniest mad lib.

We've all played the Name Game before. You start with a name and try to rhyme it (even with gibberish) as long as you can. Just say, "OK, Google, play the name game with [name]."

Google Home will feed you prompts for your rounds of Never have I ever , such as, "Never have I ever had to get stitches."

, such as, "Never have I ever had to get stitches." You can also use Google Home to play Truth or Dare. It will provide truths and dares for you to keep the game interesting.

Math and number games

1-2-3 Math tests your math skills with basic addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

Math Marathon will give you two numbers to add or subtract. If you choose the correct answer, it moves on to the next question. See how long you can last.

Math Quiz is very similar in that it feeds you continual arithmetic questions until you ask it to stop.

With Number Genie you must use hints to guess the correct number.

Number Recall will give you a sequence of numbers that you must repeat back. If you repeat it correctly, a number will be added to the end of the sequence. If you do not repeat it correctly, a number will be removed from the sequence.

will give you a sequence of numbers that you must repeat back. If you repeat it correctly, a number will be added to the end of the sequence. If you do not repeat it correctly, a number will be removed from the sequence. Reverse Math Game is a step up in difficulty over other math games. You're given a number and a criteria, and you have to provide the equation that would give you that number as an answer.

Trivia