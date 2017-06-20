5 fun games you can play with Facebook's new GIF feature

Facebook's new option to post GIFs as comments has quickly inspired flurry of creative games people are playing with their friends and followers.

Here are five fun posts that will get everyone in your feed laughing.

Your name as a GIF

Ask your friends to type their name in the GIF search bar and post the first gif that appears. Just about any name, even one as rare as mine, will bring up a GIF.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Explain with a GIF

This one is pretty straightforward. Ask your followers to explain something using only a GIF in the comments. The more specific the question, the funnier the answers. Here are some ideas:

Explain your Monday with a GIF

Explain childbirth with a GIF

Explain your boss with a GIF

Explain what your Saturday night will be like with a GIF

Guess my movie

Get your followers to post a gif that best explains their favorite movie. Then, everyone gets to guess what the movie is. Or, if you want it to be easier, have them post an actual GIF from the movie.

Alina Bradford/CNET

What are you doing?

Don't just ask your followers what they're doing, make it a game. Have each follower post what they're doing as a GIF. Warning: It can get embarrassing:

Alina Bradford/CNET

Make a story

Start a story in your post and then have your followers finish the post using GIFs. For example, "It started out like any other day. I was running errands and had to go to the bank. As soon as I opened the doors I saw…" Then your followers have to finish the line using a GIF.