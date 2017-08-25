CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Get to know the Galaxy Note 8's secret features

Did you know you could do these things with the Galaxy Note 8? Now you do.

Josh Miller/CNET
Phones

You probably know all about the two cameras and fun new messaging tool in Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8. But dig a little deeper and there's a world of customizations and tricks that you probably didn't know the phone could do.

Some are carryovers from the Galaxy S8 phones, some from last year's short-lived Note 7 and some are brand new.

Top favorites, you ask?

  • Record your own animated GIF from a video
  • Super quick eraser mode
  • Bookmark a written note you can access from any screen
  • Great new browsing and sharing tools
  • Make the navigation bar disappear

We take you on a tour of them in gallery and video form, and throw in some extra reminders about all the cool things the S Pen stylus can do.

Of course, we'll keep this updated as we discover new tricks, and, once you get the Note 8, feel free to chime in with discoveries of your own.

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
galaxy-note-8-112
31
17 hidden Galaxy Note 8 features
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
samsung-galaxy-note-8-s-pen-features-11
11
Galaxy Note 8's coolest S Pen stylus tricks
CNET First Take

More stories

Next Article: The Galaxy Note 8 launch took me into space and out to sea