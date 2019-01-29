CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

40 fun things to ask Alexa

Bored? Start up a conversation with Alexa.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Alexa can do more than automate your home. She can also keep you entertained with jokes, stories and interesting trivia without enabling any extra skills. Here's a list of questions you can ask Alexa to beat boredom, and even get a laugh.

Want even more questions you can ask? Check out our full list of Alexa commands.

Jokes

For a quick laugh, ask, "Alexa, can you tell me a joke," or "Alexa, can you tell me a Jimmy Fallon joke?" More specific questions will get you some giggles, too:

  • Alexa, can you tell me a "yo mama" joke?
  • Alexa, how was your day?
  • Alexa, what is the value of pi?
  • Alexa, is your refrigerator running?  
  • Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?
  • Alexa, do you have any pets?
  • Alexa, are you blue? 
  • Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?
  • Alexa, how much do you weigh?
  • Alexa, can you give me some money?
  • Alexa, do you know Siri?
  • Alexa, do you know the muffin man? 
  • Alexa, how old are you?
  • Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?
  • Alexa, surely you can't be serious?
  • Alexa, where is Chuck Norris?
  • Alexa, do you like pizza?
  • Alexa, can you sing in autotune? 
  • Alexa, do you love me?  
  • Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up? 
  • Alexa, what's your favourite color?
  • Alexa, will you marry me?
  • Alexa, can you tell me a Star Wars joke?
  • Alexa, can you rap? 
  • Alexa, who is on first?

Trivia

If you find learning more entertaining, try out Alexa's trivia functions with these questions:

  • Alexa, can you give me a random fact?
  • Alexa, can you tell me a movie fact?
  • Alexa, what are some interesting history facts?
  • Alexa, what are some interesting sports facts?
  • Alexa, what are some facts about the US government?
Now playing: Watch this: Kids try to stump Alexa
1:58

Entertain the kids

When the kids can't seem to find anything to do, hit up Alexa with these questions to get them engaged:

  • Alexa, can you entertain me?
  • Alexa, can you meow?
  • Alexa, can you bark?
  • Alexa, can we play an animal game?
  • Alexa, can you tell me a story?  
  • Alexa, who stole the cookie from the cookie jar? 
  • Alexa, do you like green eggs and ham?  
  • Alexa, can you read me a Kindle book? (She'll read you the last book you downloaded to your account.)

The complete list of Alexa commands so far

These 5 Alexa skills will help you keep your New Year's resolutions

Next Article: US hammers Huawei with 23 indictments for alleged trade secret theft, fraud