CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Friday at Comic-Con 2018: Everything you don't want to miss

The Walking Dead, Star Trek Discovery, Preacher and more will be taking over Comic-Con Friday.

booths-comic-con-20182254

 Tania González/CNET

Trying to process all the news coming out of Comic-Con each year is like trying to drink from a firehose -- it's basically impossible. SDCC has barely started, and we're already overwhelmed: DC just revealed a new, gritty live-action show based on the Teen Titans, a new line of Star Trek-themed liquors, a creepy new Godzilla trailer, booth experiences that let you unleash your inner Harley Quinn and a trailer for the latest incarnation of Doctor Who. Oh, and if that's not enough, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back for a final season -- five years after the show was cancelled!

That's crazy. You know what's even more crazy? We're just getting started. Here are just some of the panels to watch out for on Friday, July 20:

Friday

  • Fear the Walking Dead (11:15 am - 12:15 pm; Hall H)
  • Vikings (11:30 am - 12:30 pm; Ballroom 20)
  • The Walking Dead (12:15 pm - 1:15 pm; Hall H)
  • Hulu's Castle Rock (12:45 pm - 2:00 pm; Ballroom 20)
  • Star Trek: Discovery (1:30 pm - 2:30 pm; Hall H)
  • Universal Pictures' Glass and Halloween (3:45 pm - 4:45 pm; Hall H)
  • Bumblebee (5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Hall H)
  • Sony Pictures (6:15 pm - 7:15 pm; Hall H)
  • Preacher (7:30 pm - 8:30 pm; Hall H)
More from Comic-Con 2018

Get more of our latest Comic-Con 2018 coverage here

Next Article: Goodbye smudges. For Gorilla Glass phones, matte could be the new black