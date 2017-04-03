​Four settings to change on the LG G6

Sarah Tew/CNET

The LG G6 is quite the phone. I've been trying it out for the past few days, and while its premium build and nearly edge-to-edge screen have made it a joy to use, it's not perfect.

Although the G6 is running the latest version of Android, LG's custom interface takes some getting used to. I found that changing these settings helped improve my overall experience.

Bring back the app drawer

By default, the G6 will show all of your apps across multiple home screen. It's very iPhone like, which some people may prefer, but I'm not one of those people. There is a way, however, to get the traditional Android app drawer back.

Head to Settings and open the Display tab. Then select Home Screen, tap Select Home and then choose the Home & App Drawer option.

Fix the icon shapes

Another option that is enabled by default is the square icon setting. All of the icons on the G6 will be placed in a square box with rounded corners. Yet again, this was a little too iPhone like for my liking -- we buy Android phones for a reason, right?

To switch back to normal icons, head to Settings and open the Display tab. Then select Home Screen, followed by Icon Shape and then tap Original.

Explore different themes

Want to change things up a bit? You can actually change the entire theme on the G6. Again, you'll want to select the Display tab in Settings. Then tap Theme. Here you can choose from one of the preinstalled themes, or choose a new one from the LG store by clicking the download icon in the top right corner.

Alternatively, you can install a third-party launcher to further customize the homescreen and app icons. My favorites are the Google Now Launcher and Nova Launcher.

Turn on the always-on screen

One of my favorite G6 features is the always-on screen. When this is enabled, a small section of the screen will stay switched on to show helpful information such as the time, date, battery life and icons for any unread notifications.

Turn on the always-on feature by going to Settings, selecting the Display tab, scrolling down to "Always-on Display" and toggling the switch to the on position.

