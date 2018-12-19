Fortnite's 14 days of Fortnite is literally a fortnight of Fortnite

Epic Games

Usually, at this time on a Wednesday, I'd be putting together a guide with tips for solving the latest set of Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges. But the next two weeks are going to be a little different.

14 days of challenges and how to complete the first one

Epic Games announced in Fortnite's 7.10 update that instead of the usual list of seven weekly challenges, there would be a new challenge unveiled each day for two weeks. The limited-time seasonal event starting Dec. 19 is called 14 Days of Fortnite and in keeping with the holiday spirit, all the challenges offer free rewards, so you don't even need a Battle Pass to get the loot. Only the first challenge has been unveiled:

Jason Parker/CNET

The first challenge is incredibly easy. You just have to start or join a creative server. From the lobby, choose Creative as your game mode and start the game. When you come back to the lobby, you will have completed the challenge. Creative Mode continued to expand in the update, with new winter-themed islands, holiday props, more prefabs and several other new ways to customize your space, so there will be plenty to do while you're in there.

Large and Small team mode rotation

Along with the daily challenges, Epic is changing how it handles large team modes during the event. LTMs usually last for a week at a time and are part of what makes Fortnite fun, giving you a little variation from regular Battle Royale gameplay. But during the event, Epic is going to rotate LTMs every 48 hours and small team modes every 24 hours, so no matter when you log in, you're going to have something new to try every day.

Epic Games

This seems like a way for Epic Games to take a break from the weekly challenges list for the holidays, while still making it a fun time for players. It's likely challenges will return to a more familiar schedule in the new year with free and Battle Pass challenges, but for now, there's free loot to be earned for everyone.