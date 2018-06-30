Regular Fortnite players will remember the last big event at the beginning of season 4 when a meteor crashed down on Dusty Depot, turning it into Dusty Divot. But an event that's happening tomorrow promises to be different because you'll actually be able to watch it live.
That's right, Fortnite is having a big event on Saturday and, if you're not in the game, you're going to miss it.
YouTube streamer Muselk had the inside scoop on Twitter:
We had already heard the rumors around the Internet about the clock winding down, and that it had something to do with the rocket that's been sitting in the silo east of Snobby Shores since the beginning of season four. But now we know that whatever is going to happen is going to happen live. This means you'll need to be logged in and in the game at 1:30 p.m. EST, and you'll need to be near the rocket silo to see what Epic Games has in store for the game.
Here's where the rocket silo is on the map:
Fortnite is already among the most popular games on the planet and it's no surprise Epic Games has a new event to keep the game interesting. Part of Fortnite's longstanding appeal is the weekly updates that bring new guns to try out, new items that affect gameplay and weekly challenges to keep players coming back for more. But this is the first time in the game so far where you'll be able to see an event happening live.
If you won't be around to jump in the game on Saturday, not to worry; I'll be recording it to post here sometime Saturday afternoon.
E3 2018: Everything we saw at the biggest games show of the year.
Fortnite: CNET's complete guide to the biggest battle royale game.
Discuss: Fortnite's one-time rocket event will launch Saturday
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.