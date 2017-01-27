Find out your Windows computer's name with two clicks

When you're tinkering wiith home networking or you need computer support, you'll want to know your PC's name and if it's Windows Home or Pro. Here's how to find the info fast.

Knowing your computer's name and what version of Windows it runs (Home or Pro) is important in general home networking, and especially when you're asking for technical help. Here's how to quickly find your computer's name on Windows 8 and 10:

  1. Right click on the Start button
  2. In the pop-up menu, click on System

The System window will appear and display basic information about your computer, including Windows edition, processor, amount of system memory, system type (64-bit or 32-bit) and of course the name of the computer. Note that the full computer name, which is only relevant in a corporate-type network, will include the domain name.

Want to change your computer's name in Windows 10? Here's how.

