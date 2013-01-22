Find, delete your profane posts on Facebook with FaceWash

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

It's easy to write a quick post on Twitter or Facebook in a moment of joy -- or rage -- exclaiming your emotion with a few profane words in tow. But over time the way we want to use a social network may change, and it might make more sense for Facebook to become a professional representation of yourself. And with Graph Search just around the corner, your Facebook past is going to be extremely easy to search; possibly surfacing a side of you you'd rather not have your potential employers or family members see. Heck, you may not even want to see the questionable posts yourself.

The Next Web brought to my attention a Web app that aims to help clean your Facebook profile of all profanities. The app, FaceWash, originally discovered by TNW on Hacker News, will connect to your Facebook account, scan your profile for a predefined list of naughty words and then present you with the results.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

You can then click on a link to view the offending post, page, photo or link and decide whether or not you want to delete it.

In addition to the preset list of words, you can also search for a specific word or phrase. This allows you to use FaceWash to clean up more than just profane words, but perhaps remove posts where you were talking poorly of a friend or particular company.

Simply visit this link to begin using FaceWash. You'll need to authorize it to access your Facebook profile, it will then scan your account. You can delete your offending posts by clicking on the link in each result, which takes you to the original post on Facebook.