5 reasons why you’ll want a smart pet door

SureFlap

Smart pet doors, also called electronic pet doors, come with a bunch of features that can make the life of a pet owner much easier. Here are five features that will make you want to install one this weekend.

1. Key fobs

The biggest problem with regular pet doors is other animals can get into your home. I had a friend who once came home to a kitchen full of cats—and only one of them was hers.

Many brands of smart pet doors, like the PetSafe Dog and Cat SmartDoor Plus, eliminate that problem by allowing only your pet to go through the opening. How do they do it? A key fob that attaches to your pet's collar triggers the door to open, just like a key.

The downside of this feature is that you will need to ensure that all of your pets have a key fob. If your pets often lose their collars or the items attached to their collars -- like mine do -- then that could present another problem.

2. Microchip access

The alternative is to key fob problems is to purchase a pet door, like the SureFlap Microchip Pet Door, that works with your pet's microchip that was injected at the vet. Just make sure that the pet door can be programmed to open for more than one chip if you have multiple animals.

3. Insulated flaps

Regular pet doors tend to be a bit drafty. Most smart doors have insulated flaps. These doors prevent air from passing through the opening, making your home more energy-efficient. Look for doors that have gasket seals for the best insulation.

4. Curfew timers and lock modes

If you want to keep your animals outside during certain parts of the day, then a smart door with a curfew timer or lock modes is a good option.

Lock modes allow you to control where your pet is. The most common modes let your pet in but not out, or vice versa.

Curfew timers can be set up to lock the door during certain hours and then automatically unlock when it's time to let the pooch out. This is particularly handy if you want to keep your animals inside at night, but you don't want to have to get up to let them out in the morning.

5. Apps

Still not convenient enough? Some doors can be operated using an app on your phone. This will ensure you never have to get out of bed before you're good and ready.

These apps can also monitor how many times your pet goes out in a day. A monitoring feature can be useful if you're tracking a sick pet's behavior for your veterinarian.