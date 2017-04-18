Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are about to give you a peek into the future.

The social media giant kicks off its two-day F8 developer conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET in San Jose, California, with the first of two 90-minute keynote addresses.

There's no formal announced agenda, but the company has plenty to talk about -- though not all of it's good. In addition to grisly videos of murder, rape and torture appearing on the world's biggest social media site, the company is still trying to deal with the fake news issue and its effect on real-world elections and political dialogue.

Still, with the company making money hand over fist from more than 1.8 billion active users, it's hardly all bad news. Look for Zuckerberg to emphasize the positive as he speaks to Facebook's developer community, with an eye towards the larger media world that will be watching from afar.

Other possible items on the agenda:

An update on Facebook's artificial intelligence bot efforts (which was the highlight of the 2016 F8 presentation)

How Facebook-owned Instagram is upping its game versus archrival Snapchat

What, exactly, is going on inside Facebook's secret Building 8, where many ex-employees of Google's now-cancelled Project Ara modular smartphone project are now employed

What's happening with Facebook's Oculus Rift subsidiary, now that founder Palmer Luckey has departed and Hugo Barra has joined

Watch the live stream on Facebook starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

