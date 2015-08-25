Export Google Keep notes to Docs

Photo by Nicole Cozma/CNET

If you write a lot of notes in Google Keep, you may find yourself needing to convert some of them to actual documents. For instance, if you take down a list of things to remember when you're reviewing a restaurant you've recently visited, you'll want to work it into a more readable format.

With the Google Keep Copy feature, you can move any note to Google Docs and start working on it there, instead of using the tiny note interface.

All you have to do is open any note in Google Keep, either from the Web or the app. Then, click or the overflow menu (three dots) and choose Copy to Google Doc.

You'll see a pop-up alert confirming that the note has been copied, and a link to the newly created document. If you have trouble finding it, just check the recent list from Google Drive or open the Docs landing page. Notes without a title will be labeled Google Keep Document.

Any note you copy will become an individual file in Google Docs. If you make any changes to the document, they will not be reflected within Google Keep.

