Evo 2018: How to watch, start time, tournament schedule

The summer of fighting game tournaments culminates this weekend with Evo 2018. The biggest fighting game tournament in the world will take place from Aug. 3-5 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.
Players will compete in eight different fighting games, including Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition, Dragon Ball FighterZ, two different versions of Super Smash Bros., Tekken 7, Injustice 2 and more.
Twitch will be your one-stop shop to stream all the tournaments. Each game will have its own streaming channel. We'll update this post with those details once the streams are live.
Listed below are the earliest stream start times for each day:
- Friday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET). The tournaments will stream over seven different Twitch channels
- Saturday, Aug. 4, 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET)
Check the graphic below from Shoryuken.com for more specific start times:
