Equifax hack: Find out if you were one of 143 million hacked

One of the largest credit rating companies in the US, Equifax, revealed today its databases were hacked. Here's what we know -- and what you can do to protect yourself.

CNET

What happened?

According to Equifax, which released a statement today, the company's database was breached through a vulnerability on its website, exposing the personal information of an estimated 143 million people, including some in the UK and Candada. The company thinks the hack happened some time between mid-May and the end of July, but has only now announced the breach. That's all we know.

When did Equifax find out about the hack?

Equifax learned about the hack on July 29, according to an FAQ. September 7, however, was the first day the company publicly announced the hack.

What information was accessed?

By exploiting Equifax website's vulnerability, the hackers were able to acquire names, social security numbers, birth dates, home addresses and some drivers' license information.

How can I find out if I was affected?

Equifax has set up its own program to help people find out if they were one of the millions affected in the hack. The program isn't exactly straightforward, however -- it requires a multi-step process that takes place over the course of at least one week. Here's an overview of the process:

Step 1: Head to this enrollment page and click "Begin enrollment." Enter your last name and last six digits of your social security number and head to the next page. Several reporters at CNET have attempted this process and received two different results:

Equifax will provide you with an enrollment date for credit monitoring.

Equifax will let you know you were not impacted.

CNET has reached out to Equifax to find out if receiving an enrollment date implies that you were affected, but as of now, it's unclear.

Step 2: If you received an enrollment date, write it down. Seriously, on paper (or, you know, Google Calendar). Equifax does not ask for your email address, so it won't remind you of your enrollment date.

Step 3: On (or after) your enrollment date, head to this page to continue the enrollment process.

What exactly am I enrolling in?

According to Equifax, those affected are enrolling in a free, one-year subscription TrustedID. Trusted ID is a identity protection company owned and operated by Equifax. According to this page, the service normally costs $27.99 per month for a family plan.

Once you're enrolled, Trusted ID will:

Provide copies of your Equifax credit report

Let you "lock" your Equifax credit report

Provide 3-Bureau credit monitoring of your Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit reports

Provide Internet scanning for your Social Security number

Include identity theft insurance



Editors' note: This story continues to be updated.