Email yourself a Web page with just one click

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

There are lots of ways to "clip" a web page.

You can use Pocket, for example, to send a nicely formatted mobile version of a page to your phone or tablet, great for content you want to read later.

But Pocket requires, well, Pocket. Which means another app to install, sign into, keep synced, etc. Wouldn't it be nice if you could accomplish the same thing with just your inbox?

That's the idea behind EmailThis, which is exactly what it sounds like. With one click, this browser bookmarklet (or extension, if you're a Chrome user) will deliver the current web page to your inbox. And, like Pocket, it strips out all the ads and mobile-unfriendly formatting, leaving you with just easy-to-read text and images. (It also provides the source link at the bottom in case you want to return to the site.)

Once you've completed the initial setup, using EmailThis is literally a one-click operation: Click the bookmarklet (or extension icon) whenever you want to email yourself the page you're currently viewing.

Interestingly, the bookmarklet is also compatible with Android and iOS browsers, but using it requires a bit more effort. Android users have to type "email this" into the address bar, while iOS users need to open their saved bookmarks and tap Email This.

Of course, many mobile browsers offer a "read later" option, which works just fine. But if you specifically want the page delivered to your inbox, this is the best way.

Unfortunately, EmailThis is not compatible with Microsoft Edge, which doesn't support bookmarklets. If you've found a workaround, by all means let me know.

I tested the tool with a variety of web pages, including a bunch from CNET, natch. It worked perfectly with most of them. I did notice that some embedded images didn't "make the cut," perhaps because of the way they were arranged on the page, but overall I found EmailThis a fast and easy way to send any web page to my inbox.

And I like that option better than the various "read it later" saves, because my inbox doubles as my to-do list. This way, web content I consider important doesn't get forgotten or overlooked.

EmailThis is free, but the author does accept donations.

If you've found another way to easily email web content to yourself, hit the comments and share the details!

Editors' note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2016, and has since been updated.