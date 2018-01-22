Disable Instagram's new, creepy activity status feature

Instagram recently added a new feature, Show Activity Status, that reveals the last time you were active on any Instagram app. It's a bit creepy, to be honest. Why does it matter when the last time you checked out cat pics or checked the number of likes your last pic received?

You can see the new feature in action by opening the messaging section of the Instagram app; it's the paper plane icon on the main screen of the app. Friends with the feature still enabled (or who don't know any better) will show up at the top, with last active time by his or her name.

Thankfully, Instagram also added the option to disable the feature altogether. With it turned off, fellow Instagram users won't be able to see when you last used an Instagram app, and you won't be able to see when your friends were last online. It's a fair trade for a bit of privacy.

iOS

On an iOS device, open the Instagram app then select your profile tab -- it's the silhouette icon in the bottom-right corner. Tap the Settings icon, then scroll down. Eventually, you'll find the Show Activity Status option. Slide the toggle switch to the Off position.

Android

Android users need to open the app, then tap on the profile tab -- it's the silhouette icon in the bottom-right corner. Then tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner. Scroll down and turn off Show My Activity Status.

As of right now, the setting doesn't appear to sync between multiple devices. So if you use Instagram on more than one phone or tablet, you'll need to repeat the process on each one.

