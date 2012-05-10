Cutting the cord: Why and why not (Device & Conquer)

Now Playing: Watch this: Cutting the Cord: Why and Why Not

Everybody wants to tell the cable or satellite TV company what to do with that three-figure monthly bill that pays for a lot of stuff you don't even want, right?

Today, thanks to Internet-delivered TV, you can actually put some teeth behind that. Know that it's not as simple as throwing a switch and cancelling an account. In this episode of Device & Conquer we show you what we've learned about the process and how you can do it. It might be right for you, it might not. But whether you do it now or do it later, odds are you'll do it eventually.

After you watch the video check out these CNET resources for more insights you won't find anywhere else:

