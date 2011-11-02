Create retro-style photos in OS X with Analog

Chances are you have heard of the popular photo-sharing iOS app called Instagram. What makes the app so appealing is its broad range of filters and effects the average photog can apply to photos to make them, in some cases, look amazing.

There is an OS X app available in the Mac App Store that allows you to apply similar effects to their photos from the comfort of their favorite computer. The app is straightforward and easy to use, providing an effortless way to enhance your favorite photos. Analog is currently on sale for $7.99.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani

When you first launch Analog, you are presented with a clean interface. You can choose a photo to edit by either going to File > Open or dragging and dropping a photo to the left side of the main screen. Screenshot by Jason Cipriani Once you have opened a photo, you can begin applying filters by clicking on the thumbnails on the right side of the window. Doing so will immediately apply the filter to the photo, allowing you to chose the filter that fits the photo the best. Screenshot by Jason Cipriani You may notice when you move your mouse over the photo, four icons show up along the bottom of the photo. Clicking on an icon will allow you to either toggle the photo effects, crop the photo, rotate the photo (holding in the Option key will rotate the opposite direction), or share the photo. Screenshot by Jason Cipriani Once you have settled on a filter, you can choose a border for your photo by clicking on the toggle switch located directly above the two columns of thumbnails. Clicking on a thumbnail for a border will apply the border to the photo, allowing you, again, to preview it and decide if it's what you are looking for. Screenshot by Jason Cipriani Once you are completely satisfied with the photo, you can mouse over and select the Share button. From here you can do a few different things with the photo, such as save, e-mail, upload to CloudApp, Facebook, Picasa, Flickr, or Tumblr.

Editing and enhancing photos with the lightweight Analog app is a quick process yielding impressive results. The current promotional price is a steal for budding photo enthusiasts.