Alina Bradford/CNET

No matter how often you clean your keyboard, in-between and underneath the keys are likely filthy, especially if you have pets. Flipping the keyboard upside-down and shaking probably doesn't cut it. The best way to get underneath the edges of your keys is to use something you probably already have around your house: tape. Prepare to be disgusted.

What kind of tape to use

Any kind of low-adhesive tape is fine. Avoid tape that has a lot off stickiness, like duct tape or aviator tape, which will leave behind a residue.

Clear tape -- the kind you find in the office or use to wrap presents -- is an ideal choice, since it's thin and easy to manipulate. Sticky notes work in a pinch, too.

How to sticky your way to clean

Cleaning your keyboard with tape is fairly simple. Here's how to stick it to those keyboard dust bunnies:

Tear off an inch of tape and fold it in half so that the non-sticky sides are facing together and the sticky sides are facing outward.

Slip the tape underneath the edges of the keys and rub back and forth a few times.

Pull the piece of tape out and prepare to be disgusted.

Repeat until all of your keys are clean.

I have done this little cleaning trick even when I thought my keyboard was sparkly clean and still was horrified every time. You just don't realize how much dust, crumbs and pet hair can accumulate under keys.

Editors' note: This article was originally published on Nov. 23, 2015 and has since been updated.