Check whether your photos were exposed in latest Facebook bug

On Friday, Facebook disclosed a bug that exposed photos that were uploaded but not posted, affecting 6.8 million people and 1,500 apps connected to Facebook.

The bug was present for just under two weeks, dating from Sept. 13 to Sept. 25.

As part of publicly disclosing the bug, Facebook has also created a page users can visit to see whether their photos could have been exposed.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To check your account, visit this page and sign in to your Facebook account if prompted.

The small box near the bottom of the explanation is where you'll be told whether your account was affected, and what you can do if it was.