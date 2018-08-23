26 brilliant ways to use a binder clip

Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty Images

Though binder clips were designed to hold together sheets of paper, they are good for so much more than that.

From tiny metal clips to extra-large ones, they are incredibly versatile in every part of your life. Oh and they are strong, inexpensive and now come in lots of cute designs to boot.

Here are 26 ways to use them everywhere:

1. Keep your shower curtain from blowing in on you while showering.

2. Attach holiday lights to the edge of a shelf or bookcase, or the top of your cubicle.

3. Ditch flimsy plastic chip clips for a binder clip. You'll never go back.

4. Keep bags of frozen food closed and less prone to freezer burn.

5. Clip those bags to the underside of wire shelves in your freezer to maximize storage space.

6. Make a phone stand.

7. Stop your charging cables from slipping off your desk by adding a clip to the edge and feeding the cable through the handle (see photo above).

8. Roll up your toothpaste tube and clip in place.

9. Organize cables on your desk or entertainment system by rolling them up and securing with a clip.

10. Make a DIY yarn bowl by adding a clip to the side of a bowl. Put yarn in the bowl and feed the yarn through the handles. This stops yarn balls or skeins from rolling away while knitting or crocheting.

11. Clip to the top of your trash can, over the bag, so the bag won't slip down.

12. Add a clip to the end of a wrapping paper roll so it won't unravel in storage.

13. Clip together socks so they don't get lost in the dryer. Just make sure to inspect them often and toss if they develop any rust.

14. Turn a regular hanger into a pants hanger by adding clips.

15. Clip together your duvet and duvet cover to keep the cover in place while you're putting it on.

16. Use one as a bookmark.

17. Stop your headphones from unraveling in your bag by rolling them and clipping in place.

18. Clip a pen to the edge of your notebook or journal.

19. Hold open a cookbook page while cooking by clipping together the pages and cover on both edges of the book.

20. Clip to the edge of a pot and slide in a cooking thermometer for a makeshift candy thermometer.

21. Keep bags of food in place while cooking sous vide by clipping them to the edge of your water bath container.

22. Clip together hair ties, bobby pins, etc and then clip them to pockets in your toiletries bag.

23. Hang up string and clip photos to it for a quick and easily changeable art gallery.

24. Clip an extra-large binder clip to the edge of your desk and hang your headphones on the handles.

25. Hold outdoor tablecloths in place on a windy day.

26. Clip together your dish gloves and hang them on a hook on the back of your kitchen cabinet door.

