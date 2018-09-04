Judge Brett Kavanaugh faces the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first day of confirmation hearings starting at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET today in Washington, DC -- and you can watch it live right here.

Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's second nomination to the Supreme Court. He seeks to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement from the court on June 27. With a lifetime appointment at stake -- and midterm elections just two months away -- Capitol Hill's usual partisan divide is even more pronounced than usual. The day's proceedings started with Democrats on the committee requesting an adjournment to allow them more time to examine the tens of thousands of pages of documents that the White House released last night, as protesters could be heard off-camera.

Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed by the Senate in January by a vote of 54-45, with three Democrats joining all 51 Republican senators.

It's the beginning of a busy week of congressional oversight in Washington. In addition to the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google have been invited to testify Wednesday to discuss election interference and perceived bias on social media.

How to watch live

The Kavanaugh hearings will be broadcast live on most 24-hour news channels and will stream online as well. You can watch the YouTube stream from CNET's sister site, CBS News, live at the top of this story.

