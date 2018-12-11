10 delicious holiday Instant Pot recipes

My Instant Pot is by far one of my favorite kitchen appliances. It braises, proofs bread, pressure cooks, slow cooks and more. It's a no-brainer to use it for your holiday meal preparations. Here are some of my favorite recipes.

Single-serve desserts

Need to make several different types of desserts to make your crowd happy? You can make single-serving desserts in your Instant Pot. All you need are ramekins or mugs.

For example, to make a chocolate lava cake pour the batter into a mug or ramekin. Add two cups of water to the Instant Pot and place a trivet inside. Rest the ramekins on top of the trivet. Cook the cakes using high pressure for 7 to 9 minutes.

Rice pudding

Rice pudding is a great Christmas morning breakfast or a sweet treat while waiting for the New Year's ball to drop.

To start, follow these directions for making rice in your Instant Pot:

Once that's done, add one can of condensed sweet milk, a cup of raisins or chopped dates, a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg to the pot. Mix all of the ingredients well and then cook it on slow cook for 30 minutes.

Ham

A good ham is my personal favorite main dish for Christmas dinner. My Instant Pot makes cooking go much more quickly.

Put a 4 to 6 lb. ham with the fat upward in the inner pot with four cups of chicken stock and your preferred spices. Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes and then allow 30 minutes for a natural pressure release.

Poultry

If you prefer poultry for your main dish, no problem. Use this recipe to make "rotisserie" chicken. It has a crunchy skin and tender meat, just like you would expect.

The official Instant Pot site also has a great recipe for Instant Pot Buffalo wings. This would a be a great dish to bring to holiday potluck parties.

Now playing: Watch this: Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about...

Mashed potatoes

All you need to make fluffy mashed potatoes is to take six large potatoes, cut them into rounds and chuck them into the Instant Pot and cover them with water. Toss in 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Cook the potatoes for 8 minutes with high pressure. Quick-release the pressure, drain, and mash with your favorite mix-ins, like you normally would. Here's the full recipe for Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes.

Deviled eggs

What's a holiday party without stuffed eggs? Make the process easier by boiling the eggs in your Instant Pot.

Here's how:

Place the steaming rack inside the inner pot and add 1 cup of water.



Lay the eggs on the steaming rack.

Secure the lid and close the valve.

Pressure cook on high for 5 minutes.

Let it sit for 10 minutes, then vent the cooker.

Make yummy bread in no time

No meal is complete without bread, at least in my opinion. You can use your Instant Pot to proof bread, but you can also use it to bake bread when oven space is at a premium. Here are recipes for my favorite spicy dessert bread and my daughter's recipe for yeast rolls that can be made in your Instant Pot.

Want more? Here are our editors' favorite 11 Instant Pot recipes.

These are our picks for the best small appliances for 2018.