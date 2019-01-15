CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame countdown: How to stream every Marvel movie before April 26

Are the MCU films streaming on Netflix? Hulu? Amazon Prime? Can I buy or rent them? Don't worry; we got you fam.

Only 100 days left until Avengers: Endgame, but don't worry! You still have plenty of time to get all caught up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here's a helpful guide on how to watch all of the MCU in order. The following are all based off this epic MCU timeline, we just cut out the shows since you *really* don't have time for those.

Editors' note: All prices below are listed in US currency. UK and Australia readers, check your local links for conversions. 

Captain America: The First Avenger

Streaming: Nope. But here's where to rent or buy it:

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Iron Man

Streaming: Nope.

Amazon: $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

The Incredible Hulk (but still skippable*)

Streaming: Nope. Sorry. 

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $12.99 (Buy HD), $9.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $12.99 (Buy HD), $9.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play:  $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $12.99 (Buy HD), $9.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $14.99 (Buy HD)

Iron Man 2

Streaming: Amazon Prime, Hulu

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Youtube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Thor

Streaming: Nope. Sorry.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

The Avengers

Streaming: TBS until Feb. 1

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Iron Man 3

Streaming: Nope, sorry. 

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Thor: The Dark World

Streaming: Nope. Sorry.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Streaming: Nope. Sorry.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Guardians of the Galaxy

Streaming: Nope. Sorry.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Streaming: Nope. Sorry.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Ant-Man

Streaming: Nope. Sorry.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or rent/purchase with bonus features $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

"Captain America: Civil War" streams on Netflix in the US.

Captain America: Civil War

Streaming: Nope.

Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD); or rent/purchase with bonus features $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Doctor Strange

Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.

Amazon: $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Spider-Man: Homecoming

 Streaming: Starz, if you have access via your cable provider.

Amazon: $18.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $19.99 (Buy UHD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $19.99 (Buy UHD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Thor: Ragnarok

Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.

Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Black Panther

Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.

Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Avengers: Infinity War

Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.

Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Streaming: Coming to Netflix January 29!

Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)

It's going to be a great Marvel anniversary year.

This article was originally published March 10, and is updated as needed to reflect current prices and streaming changes.

