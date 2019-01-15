Only 100 days left until Avengers: Endgame, but don't worry! You still have plenty of time to get all caught up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here's a helpful guide on how to watch all of the MCU in order. The following are all based off this epic MCU timeline, we just cut out the shows since you *really* don't have time for those.
Editors' note: All prices below are listed in US currency. UK and Australia readers, check your local links for conversions.
Captain America: The First Avenger
Streaming: Nope. But here's where to rent or buy it:
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Iron Man
Streaming: Nope.
Amazon: $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
The Incredible Hulk (but still skippable*)
Streaming: Nope. Sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $12.99 (Buy HD), $9.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $12.99 (Buy HD), $9.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $12.99 (Buy HD), $9.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $14.99 (Buy HD)
Iron Man 2
Streaming: Amazon Prime, Hulu
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Youtube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Thor
Streaming: Nope. Sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
The Avengers
Streaming: TBS until Feb. 1
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Iron Man 3
Streaming: Nope, sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Thor: The Dark World
Streaming: Nope. Sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Streaming: Nope. Sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Guardians of the Galaxy
Streaming: Nope. Sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Streaming: Nope. Sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Ant-Man
Streaming: Nope. Sorry.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD); or rent/purchase with bonus features $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $16.99 (Buy HD), $12.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Captain America: Civil War
Streaming: Nope.
Amazon: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD); or rent/purchase with bonus features $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Doctor Strange
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
Amazon: $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $3.99 (Rent HD), $2.99 (Rent SD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $13.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Streaming: Starz, if you have access via your cable provider.
Amazon: $18.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $19.99 (Buy UHD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $19.99 (Buy UHD), $18.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Thor: Ragnarok
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
YouTube: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Black Panther
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Avengers: Infinity War
Streaming: Netflix, if you have an account.
Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
Ant-Man and The Wasp
Streaming: Coming to Netflix January 29!
Amazon: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD); or purchase with bonus features $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
Google Play: $5.99 (Rent HD), $4.99 (Rent SD), $19.99 (Buy HD), $14.99 (Buy SD)
iTunes: $19.99 (Buy HD)
It's going to be a great Marvel anniversary year.
This article was originally published March 10, and is updated as needed to reflect current prices and streaming changes.
