Don Arnold

This is the first weekend of the 16th annual Austin City Limits Music Festival featuring such acts as Paul McCartney, Metallica, Travis Scott, Chvrches, St. Vincent and Arctic Monkeys.

The festival was inspired by the long-running PBS show, Austin City Limits and attracts 75,000 people each day over two weekends. The lineup spans a variety of music genres including pop, rock, folk, alt-country, blues, gospel, R&B and EDM.

If you can't make it to the Austin, Texas to see the festival, its sponsor, Red Bull TV, is here to help. You can watch a livestream of the Austin City Limits Music Festival below.

Red Bull TV has three channels covering over 40 acts performing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5 to 7. All times below are in local CDT, which is an hour behind ET and two hours ahead of PT.

Here are a few highlights to look for this weekend.

Chvrches - Saturday Oct. 6 at 5 7:05 p.m. on channel 1



Metallica - Saturday Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. on channel 1



St. Vincent - Saturday Oct. 6 at 9:15 p.m. on channel 3



Paul McCartney - Sunday Oct. 7 at 6:25 p.m. on channel 1



For a full schedule for each channel see below.

Friday Oct. 5 performances Channel 1 Channel 2 2:10 p.m. - Asleep at the Wheel 2:10 p.m. - Topaz Jones 3:00 p.m. - The Coronas 2:55 p.m. - Sir Sly 3:50 p.m. - Cuco 4:00 p.m. - Natalie Prass 7:00 p.m. - The National 4:45 p.m. - Greta Van Fleet 8:05 p.m. - Brockhampton 5:45 p.m. - The Coronas 9:10 p.m. - Father John Misty 6:15 p.m. - Cuco

7:15 p.m. - Gang of Youths

8:15 p.m. - Manchester Orchestra

Saturday Oct. 6 performances Channel 1 Channel 2 Channel 3 2:10 - Durand Jones & The Indications 2:10 p.m. - NÄM 2:10 p.m. - Slenderbodies 3:00 - Alice Morton 2:30 p.m. - Mon Laferte 2:30 p.m. - Molly Burch 3:50 - Iamddb 4:30 p.m. - Highly Suspect 3:20 p.m. - Paris 4:55 - Brandi Carlile 6:15 p.m. - Deftones 4:10 - Verite 6:00 - Blood Orange 7:15 p.m. - Nelly 4:55 - Japanese Breakfast 7:05 - Chrvches 8:15 p.m. - St. Vincent 7:15 - Manchester Orchestra 8:15 - Metallica 9:15 p.m. - Justice 8:15 - Father John Misty



9:15 - St. Vincent

Sunday Oct. 7 performances Channel 1 Channel 2 Channel 3 2:10 p.m. - Arizona 2:10 p.m. - Sailor Poon 2:10 p.m. - Wilderado 3:00 p.m. - Parquet Courts 3:00 p.m. - Bahamas 2:55 p.m. - Shame 4:05 p.m. - X Ambassadors 4:00 p.m. - Twin Shadow 3:40 p.m. - Mt. Joy 5:15 p.m. - Janelle Monae 4:45 p.m. - Elle King 4:45 p.m. - Amen Dunes 6:25 p.m. - Paul McCartney 5:45 p.m. - Houndmouth 7:00 p.m. - Illenium 9:00 p.m. - Travis Scott 6:45 p.m. - Camila Cabello 8:00 p.m. - Sylvan Esso

7:45 p.m. - Shakey Graves



9:00 p.m. - Arctic Monkeys

