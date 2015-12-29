5 apps to help you recover from holiday spending

Enlarge Image Nicole Cozma/CNET

Receipts get misplaced, a deposit is forgotten, and losing track of your finances gets easier. Whether you're trying to recuperate from holiday season spending, or want to create better money management habits for the new year, it's a good idea to start tracking your finances.

This selection of apps will help you keep a thorough record of where your money is going to and coming from each week, month, and even year.

Spendee

Android (free); iOS (free)

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Not interested in connecting your bank accounts and credit cards to a mobile app? Spendee lets you enter all of your credits and debits manually, offers a host of categories that you can assign to each, and supports multiple currencies. The app offers support for recurring transactions, as well as reminders, which are great for paying rent, car insurance, or your wireless bill. And thankfully, all of your data can be locked behind a four-digit PIN and synced to the cloud if you sign up for an account.

Dollarbird

Android (free); iOS (free)

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Dollarbird lets you add transactions in a similar way to Spendee, but displays your monthly activity on a calendar. The expense calendar can be shared, making this app a good option if you have a joint bank account, or split expenses, with another individual. There's also find a PIN option to protect your information.

Expensify

Android (free); iOS (free)

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Do you travel for work, or run your own business? Expensify is geared toward those who have to record all of their work-related expenses each month. The app supports mileage costs, hourly payment rates, receipt scanning, and also lets you share reports via email. While manual entry is available, the app includes the ability to scan bank or credit card accounts. When you're offline, the app can save your entries until you have a connection again, and once you do, you can back up expenses to a number of cloud storage providers.

Ahorro

Android (free); iOS (free)

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Some apps mentioned here have so many bells and whistles that it might seem a bit daunting to start using them. Ahorro is their complete opposite, greeting you with a clean and minimal interface when posting credits or expenses. The app allows you to set recurring transactions and organize with a small selection of categories. Simplicity is likely its best feature, making it a smart pick for those just starting out with budget-tracking.

Wallet

Android (free); iOS (free)

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Nicole Cozma/CNET

The Wallet app lets you sign up with Facebook or email. Users can manually add a transaction and assign it to a category so it's easy to find later. For starters, there are three basic accounts for tracking expenses and credits: bank account, credit card, and cash. To add more accounts you'll need to spring for the Pro version (individual, couple, or family) for a small monthly or yearly fee. Cloud syncing, PIN security, and financial summaries are also available within Wallet.

Have an experience with one of these apps, or found another that you favor? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Editors' Note: This How To was originally published on December 22, 2014, and has been updated to include new information.